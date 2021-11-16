Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,228,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,606,000 after purchasing an additional 202,472 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,193,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 46,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.5% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $232,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,491 shares of company stock worth $1,998,540 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

