Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $13,630.09 and approximately $11.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.