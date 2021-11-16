Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.53.

NEXA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 69,540 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 49,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

NEXA stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.10. 114,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,519. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.80). Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.