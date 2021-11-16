NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $22.50 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

NREF opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1,072.05 and a current ratio of 904.42. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.17.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 100.98% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 5.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

