NEXT One Day Volume Reaches $10,164.00 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a total market cap of $841,620.02 and approximately $10,164.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.96 or 0.00390606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

