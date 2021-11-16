NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of NextGen Healthcare worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,205,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,443,000 after buying an additional 79,380 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,571,000 after buying an additional 50,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after buying an additional 33,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after buying an additional 395,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $56,933.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

