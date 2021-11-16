NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.33

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.33 and traded as high as C$26.59. NFI Group shares last traded at C$25.69, with a volume of 153,656 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NFI Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 513.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,345.94%.

About NFI Group (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

