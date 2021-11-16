Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.420-$0.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 billion-$80 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSANY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nissan Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nissan Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Nissan Motor from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NSANY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,170. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

