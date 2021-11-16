Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CLSA upgraded Nissan Motor from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nissan Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nissan Motor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS NSANY opened at $11.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.23. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nissan Motor (NSANY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.