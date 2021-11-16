Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the October 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNUP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. 355,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,883. Nocopi Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile

Nocopi Technologies, Inc engages in the development and distribution of document security products and licensing of reactive ink technologies for the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. It also develops and markets technologies for document and product authentication. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

