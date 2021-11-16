Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the October 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NNUP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. 355,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,883. Nocopi Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.
Nocopi Technologies Company Profile
See Also: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Nocopi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocopi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.