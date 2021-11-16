NOHO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRNK) Short Interest Down 82.2% in October

NOHO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRNK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 581,900 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the October 14th total of 3,268,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 312,250,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NOHO stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,087,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,833,906. NOHO has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Get NOHO alerts:

NOHO Company Profile

NOHO, Inc develops, markets, sells and distributes a functional lifestyle beverage category product NOHO-The Hangover Defense. Its flagship product is a dietary supplement, taken before or during the consumption of alcohol that may help to prevent the symptoms associated with a hangover. The company was founded by Eric K.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NOHO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOHO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.