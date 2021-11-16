Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

NKRKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS NKRKY opened at $19.12 on Friday. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.7067 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

