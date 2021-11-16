Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.94 Million

Equities analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report $121.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.10 million and the highest is $124.29 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $107.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $482.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $479.40 million to $484.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $528.55 million, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $548.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Noodles & Company.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

NDLS has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 15,646 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $208,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.76 million, a P/E ratio of 130.78 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

About Noodles & Company

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.