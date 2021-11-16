NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in October

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of NOEJF stock remained flat at $$52.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $52.90.
About NORMA Group
