NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in October

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NOEJF stock remained flat at $$52.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $52.90.

Get NORMA Group alerts:

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.