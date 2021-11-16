Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of research firms recently commented on NHYDY. Citigroup upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th.
Shares of NHYDY opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
