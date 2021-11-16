Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on NHYDY. Citigroup upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NHYDY opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

