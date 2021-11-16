Northern Trust Corp Has $7.82 Million Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,950 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $762.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

