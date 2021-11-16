Northern Trust Corp Has $8.19 Million Stock Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.79% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

TRTX stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 325.25, a current ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.87.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Sunday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

