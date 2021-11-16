Northern Trust Corp Sells 44,323 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,323 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Open Text were worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Open Text by 9.8% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,940,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000,000 after buying an additional 1,606,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,810,000 after buying an additional 108,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Open Text by 14.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,144,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,790,000 after buying an additional 916,107 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Open Text by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,961,000 after buying an additional 1,791,690 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Open Text by 13.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,676,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,996,000 after buying an additional 549,903 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 71.54%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.