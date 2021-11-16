Northern Trust Corp Sells 60,109 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,315 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 60,109 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.10% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 12,636 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,179,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,145,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

AU has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $26.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.5252 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

