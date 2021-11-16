NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NWE. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NASDAQ NWE opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in NorthWestern by 104,995.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 23,099 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,962,000 after acquiring an additional 71,934 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.