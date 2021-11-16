Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 117,633 shares.The stock last traded at $9.40 and had previously closed at $8.80.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $510.97 million and a P/E ratio of -10.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 283,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.52% of Nouveau Monde Graphite as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile (NYSE:NMG)

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

