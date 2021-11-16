NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.01). NOV reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion.

NOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

Shares of NOV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 121,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. NOV has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.21.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in NOV by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in NOV by 4.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in NOV by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NOV by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP increased its stake in NOV by 10.5% in the third quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 12,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

