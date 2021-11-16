NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. COKER & PALMER upgraded NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.21. NOV has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Research analysts expect that NOV will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 207.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NOV by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,939,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,990,000 after buying an additional 385,391 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 28.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NOV by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,243,000 after buying an additional 83,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

