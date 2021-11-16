Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,053,990 Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,053,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Senseonics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 34.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 22.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Senseonics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Senseonics by 60.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Senseonics by 16.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SENS opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Equities research analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

SENS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

