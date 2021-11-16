Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 557,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,669 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 443.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 19.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCS stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.25 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,160.23%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

