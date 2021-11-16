Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 386,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,570 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 5,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

NYSE:UBA opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $832.23 million, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.43%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

