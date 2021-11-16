Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 163.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,744,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,081,580 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at about $8,775,000. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 14.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 94.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 138,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 198.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 42,849 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TELL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

In other Tellurian news, Director James Donald Bennett purchased 20,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TELL opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 2.43. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 146.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

