Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 45,547 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 45,547 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.75 and a 52 week high of $100.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day moving average of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 146.34%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.