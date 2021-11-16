Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 251.4% from the October 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 69.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 48,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 23,593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JDD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 38,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,227. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

