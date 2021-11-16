Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NUWE. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Nuwellis in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:NUWE opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Nuwellis has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 71.35% and a negative net margin of 219.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuwellis will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuwellis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $943,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nuwellis by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 122,697 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

