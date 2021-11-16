NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $300.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $220.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.65.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $300.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.99. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $323.10. The company has a market capitalization of $748.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.