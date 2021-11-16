NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $223.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.65.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $300.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.99. The company has a market capitalization of $748.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $323.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 291.5% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 305.1% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 325.7% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 18,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,734.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 39,589 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 529.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 662,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $137,340,000 after acquiring an additional 557,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

