O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,201 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 0.4% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,697,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,891,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,267,000 after buying an additional 116,430 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,139,000 after buying an additional 114,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,587,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter.

SDY opened at $127.14 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.58 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.18.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

