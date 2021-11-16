Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Up 7.1% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as 10.43 and last traded at 10.02. 400,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,081,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.36.

The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on OTLY. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000,000 after buying an additional 1,136,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 14.58.

About Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

