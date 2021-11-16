OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Director Purchases $102,930.00 in Stock

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OGE Energy stock opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $36.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

OGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $997,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 117.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,436 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 370,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 176,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.