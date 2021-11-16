ON (NYSE:ONON) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $45.77 and last traded at $44.47, with a volume of 99286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.79 million. ON’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get ON alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONON. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,663,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $37,663,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $2,260,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.