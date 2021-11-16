ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.46 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.020 EPS.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. ON24 has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $770.67 million and a P/E ratio of -91.78.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ONTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON24 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.71.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 165,257 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,638,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $199,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 796,436 shares of company stock worth $17,337,605.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 237.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 265,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

