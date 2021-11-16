Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Trading Down 6.9% Following Insider Selling

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) shares traded down 6.9% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $25.82. 543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 81,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

Specifically, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $51,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,605 shares of company stock valued at $745,185 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $735.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 7.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oportun Financial Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 96,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

