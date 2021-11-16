Oppenheimer Weighs in on Compass, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Compass in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.33) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.39). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compass’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on COMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Compass Point upgraded Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of COMP opened at $11.18 on Monday. Compass has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05).

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

