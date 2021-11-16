OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of research firms have commented on OPRX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OPRX traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.46. 10,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,092. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average is $65.11. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 578.21 and a beta of 0.47.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $149,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick D. Spangler sold 6,252 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $527,543.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,003,594. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $1,027,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $50,371,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 167.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 871.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 81,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.