OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.00.
A number of research firms have commented on OPRX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
OPRX traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.46. 10,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,092. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average is $65.11. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 578.21 and a beta of 0.47.
In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 2,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $149,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick D. Spangler sold 6,252 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $527,543.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,003,594. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $1,027,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $50,371,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 167.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 871.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 81,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
