OptionRoom (ROOM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $91,698.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $91,698.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00067857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00071400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00092988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,397.31 or 0.99778535 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.55 or 0.07033622 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.