Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 73.34% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OEG traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.31. 89,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,998,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Orbital Energy Group has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $150.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orbital Energy Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Orbital Energy Group worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Orbital Energy Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

