OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 625,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OCLN stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. OriginClear has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter.

OriginClear, Inc engages in the provision of water treatment solutions and develops breakthrough water cleanup technology. It provides systems and services to treat water in industries such as municipal, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, industrial, and oil and gas. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

