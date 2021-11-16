OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTC Markets Group Inc. is an open, transparent, and connected marketplace platform providing financial information and technology services to broker-dealers, issuers of OTC traded securities, and market data consumers. Its OTC Link (registered) ATS directly links a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a wide spectrum of securities. Its OTCQuote.com, helps in viewing real-time OTC market quote and trade data; OTC FIX for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports. The company also provides data products comprising Real-Time+, a multicast data product suite that allows market data terminal providers and financial website operators to give the general public a view into the real-time pricing of 10,000 OTC securities. Other products include End-of-Day data file, Company data file, Quote History, research/data mining service. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and is headquartered in New York, New York. “

OTCMKTS OTCM opened at $58.25 on Friday. OTC Markets Group has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13.

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. It operates through the following business lines: OTC Link LLC, market data licensing, and corporate services. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

