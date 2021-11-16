OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Short Interest Down 73.1% in October

OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the October 14th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,826,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NHHHF traded up 0.01 on Tuesday, reaching 0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,316. OTCMKTS:NHHHF has a twelve month low of 0.03 and a twelve month high of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.16.
OTCMKTS:NHHHF Company Profile
