PAC Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $107,614.00 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. During the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $74.80 million and $107,614.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012173 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 96.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000938 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,709,392,252 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars.

