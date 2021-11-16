Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires 256 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 111.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $260.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,256. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $193.01 and a 12-month high of $259.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.