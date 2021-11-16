Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires 280 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,989,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,489,000 after acquiring an additional 384,943 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,350 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,560,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,719,000 after acquiring an additional 427,851 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,758,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after acquiring an additional 369,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,403. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

