Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys 205 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,874 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,260,000 after purchasing an additional 174,248 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,155,339,000 after buying an additional 886,859 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $724,703,000 after buying an additional 938,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNI. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of CNI traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.06. The stock had a trading volume of 33,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,180. The firm has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.34 and its 200 day moving average is $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

