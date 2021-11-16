Pacifica Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises about 1.5% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $2,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,914 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,644,000 after acquiring an additional 687,789 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.67. 112,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,102,771. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

